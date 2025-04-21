Stunning New Jersey Town Is Among The Most Charming In America

In a recent report, one amazing New Jersey town has been named one of the most charming in America.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The list was released by Globe Grazers, a very popular travel website, and the list is small.

A New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of America's Most Charming

They put together their list of the 16 most charming towns in America, and that's rarified air.

Some of the towns on the list are world famous. Amazing and charming towns, like Telluride, Colorado, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, are on the list.

Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) loading...

We weren't confident a New Jersey town would make the list. Not that we don't think it deserved the honor, it's just that 16 is a small number, and there are a lot of charming towns in America.

This New Jersey Town IS Popular all Around The World

Despite our initial concerns, a legendary New Jersey town did make the list, and this town is as charming as it gets.

Read More: Top New Jersey Towns For Summer Memories

This gem of a town has charm that extends from its beautiful beach to its amazing downtown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When you stroll the streets of this town, you find gorgeous Victorian-era homes as far as your eyes can see.

And The New Jersey Town That Is One Of The Most Charming In The Country Is...

If you haven't guessed by now, the incredible New Jersey town that made the list of the 16 most charming towns in America is Cape May.

Get our free mobile app

Cape May is one of the most beloved, award-winning town in New Jersey, and every accolade the town gets is well-deserved.

There is no doubt that Cape May is up there with any other charming town in the United States, and we congratulate the town on another impressive honor.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo