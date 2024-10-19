This Is New Jersey’s Top Tourist Attraction

A major publication has revealed the most visited tourist attraction in New Jersey. Do you know what it is?

Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash

For a good chunk of the year New Jersey is a tourist attraction. So, where do people go more than any other place?

What Is New Jersey's Top Tourist Attraction?

We need to tell you what it's not before we tell you what it is. In this report at Explore, Cape May is not the top tourist attraction.

The top tourist attraction in the Garden State is the legendary experience called Atlantic City.

It should surprise no one that it draws more people each year than any place in the Garden State.

Google Maps

But other great attractions in New Jersey would have been awesome choices for this honor, and we want to show them some love as well.

More New Jersey Attractions That Could Have Been The Most Visited

This is certainly not a complete list, but it's a good start.

Six Flags Great Adventure. The park in Jackson has been providing thrills for years.

Jenkinson's Beach & Boardwalk. A family tradition in Point Pleasant Beach for generations.

Lucy The Elephant. The beloved creature calls Margate City home.

Cape May. Always a fan favorite and just about the cutest town on Earth.

American Dream Mall. It's an amazing experience every time. Don't miss the New Jersey Hall of Fame

