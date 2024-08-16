New Jersey Is One Of America’s Top States to Live In?

We're all going to have to put the complaining aside for a moment. New Jersey is one of the best states to live in for 2024.

This is not a joke. A major publication says there are only two states that are better to live in than New Jersey, and they are Florida (2) and Massachusetts (1).

New Jersey Is In The Top 3 States To Live In

We all know there are great things about the Garden State. We are home to amazing boardwalks beaches, parks, and restaurants, and the people are fantastic.

We have the formula to be one of the best states to live in, but most of us think the price tag for living in New Jersey is too much to keep us at the top of this list.

So, what are the criteria that helped us climb to near the top of the list put together by WalletHub?

What Made New Jersey A Top 3 State To Live In?

Here are some of the highlights of the study. Health, quality of life, and education propelled us to the top 5.

For this study education and health were combined to create one category. and New Jersey ranks as the 9th best state.

Regarding quality of life, the Garden State is considered the 11th-best state in the nation. I guess traffic and endless construction were not part of this category.

While our economy is in the middle of the pack (25th), our affordability ranking (48) predictably weighed us down quite a bit.

Despite that, our Garden State hovers near the top of a very positive list.

