New Jersey Residents Have Chosen The State’s Top Seafood Restaurant

When you live in New Jersey, your expectation for great and fresh seafood is high, and state residents have chosen our top seafood restaurant.

There are few states where the restaurants deliver fresher, more delicious seafood than New Jersey.

Which Seafood Restaurant Did Garden State Residents Say Is The Best?

Nothing beats an incredible seafood meal in the Garden State, especially if it's on the water at the Jersey Shore.

There are top-notch seafood restaurants up and down the coast of New Jersey, and inland as well, so competition is stiff to be the top dog in this category.

That is why I thought it would be fun and interesting to ask New Jersey residents which seafood restaurant was the best in New Jersey.

So Many Great New Jersey Seafood Restaurants To Choose From

I posed the question on several social media platforms as well as on my radio show, and the results were about what I expected them to be.

A ton of amazing seafood restaurants in the Garden State received votes, but when all the counting was done, only one restaurant could be on the top of the list.

Three New Jersey seafood restaurants stood out from the crowd, so here they are (from #3 to #1).

Bahr's Landing, Highlands - This legendary New Jersey seafood restaurant is one of the most beloved in the Garden State.

The Shrimp Box, Point Pleasant - set in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, you can eat indoors or outdoors, but either way, the food is outstanding.

The Lobster House, Cape May - One of the most famous seafood restaurants in one of the most famous New Jersey towns. Always a treat to eat here.

Thanks for all the votes. These are three great examples of the amazing seafood restaurants we have in New Jersey. We are very lucky.

