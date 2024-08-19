As the back-to-school season quickly approaches, U.S. News and World Report released its ranking of the best high schools in the United States.

New Jersey was amazing, with 37 schools acknowledged for being above average.

This was quite the data crunch.

U.S. News and World Report included 25,000 rankings, including data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and DC.

It's nice to see that traditional high schools are recognized in this listing in addition to charter, magnet, and science, technology, engineering, and math-focused schools.

According to U.S. News:

The top-ranked schools have a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science, and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years.

And now the 37 Jersey schools that made the ranking. The first ranking is within the state. The second ranking is the school's national standing.

37. Northern Highlands Regional High School - Allendale

National Rank: 942

36. Glen Rock High School - Glen Rock

National Rank: 939

35. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan - Old Tappan

National Rank: 815

34. Madison High School - Madison

National Rank: 797

33. Communications High School - Wall

National Rank: 735

32. Central Jersey Prep Charter School - Somerset

National Rank: 709

31. Haddonfield Memorial High School - Haddonfield

National Rank: 708

30. Union County Tech - Scotch Plains

National Rank: 672

29. John P. Stevens High School - Edison

National Rank: 650

28. Ridgewood High School - Ridgewood

National Rank: 644

27. Science Park High School - Newark

National Rank: 605

26. Tenafly High School - Tenafly

National Rank: 593

25. Montgomery High School - Skillman

National Rank: 592

24. Mountain Lakes High School - Mountain Lakes

National Rank: 577

23. Ridge High School - Basking Ridge

National Rank: 515

22. Princeton High School - Princeton

National Rank: 490

21. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest

National Rank: 464

20. Chatham High School - Chatham

National Rank: 458

19. Livingston High School - Livingston

National Rank: 438

18. Millburn High School - Millburn

National Rank: 418

17. Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science - Neptune

National Rank: 377

16. Summit Senior High School - Summit

National Rank: 363

15. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South - West Windsor

National Rank: 339

14. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North - Plainsboro

National Rank: 293

13. Elizabeth High School - Elizabeth

National Rank: 262

12. Glen Ridge High School - Glen Ridge

National Rank: 244

11. Marine Academy of Science and Technology - Highlands

National Rank: 165

10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences - Scotch Plains

National Rank: 146

9. Academy for Information Technology - Scotch Plains

National Rank: 116

8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

National Rank: 93

7. Biotechnology High School - Freehold

National Rank: 80

6. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health - Woodbridge

National Rank: 69

5. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School - Jersey City

National Rank: 68

4. High Technology High School - Lincroft

National Rank: 65

3. Bergen County Academies - Hackensack

National Rank: 61

2. Union County Magnet High School - Scotch Plains

National Rank: 49

1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies - Edison

National Rank: 23