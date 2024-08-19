Over Three Dozen New Jersey High School’s Get National Praise as ‘The Best’
As the back-to-school season quickly approaches, U.S. News and World Report released its ranking of the best high schools in the United States.
New Jersey was amazing, with 37 schools acknowledged for being above average.
This was quite the data crunch.
U.S. News and World Report included 25,000 rankings, including data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and DC.
It's nice to see that traditional high schools are recognized in this listing in addition to charter, magnet, and science, technology, engineering, and math-focused schools.
According to U.S. News:
The top-ranked schools have a high rate of students who scored above expectations in math, science, and reading state assessments, passed an array of college-level exams, and graduated in four years.
And now the 37 Jersey schools that made the ranking. The first ranking is within the state. The second ranking is the school's national standing.
37. Northern Highlands Regional High School - Allendale
36. Glen Rock High School - Glen Rock
35. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan - Old Tappan
34. Madison High School - Madison
33. Communications High School - Wall
National Rank: 735
32. Central Jersey Prep Charter School - Somerset
31. Haddonfield Memorial High School - Haddonfield
30. Union County Tech - Scotch Plains
29. John P. Stevens High School - Edison
28. Ridgewood High School - Ridgewood
27. Science Park High School - Newark
26. Tenafly High School - Tenafly
25. Montgomery High School - Skillman
National Rank: 592
24. Mountain Lakes High School - Mountain Lakes
National Rank: 577
23. Ridge High School - Basking Ridge
National Rank: 515
22. Princeton High School - Princeton
National Rank: 490
20. Chatham High School - Chatham
National Rank: 458
19. Livingston High School - Livingston
18. Millburn High School - Millburn
17. Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science - Neptune
National Rank: 377
16. Summit Senior High School - Summit
National Rank: 363
15. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South - West Windsor
National Rank: 339
14. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North - Plainsboro
National Rank: 293
13. Elizabeth High School - Elizabeth
National Rank: 262
12. Glen Ridge High School - Glen Ridge
National Rank: 244
11. Marine Academy of Science and Technology - Highlands
National Rank: 165
10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences - Scotch Plains
National Rank: 146
9. Academy for Information Technology - Scotch Plains
National Rank: 116
8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
National Rank: 93
7. Biotechnology High School - Freehold
National Rank: 80
6. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health - Woodbridge
National Rank: 69
5. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School - Jersey City
National Rank: 68
4. High Technology High School - Lincroft
National Rank: 65
3. Bergen County Academies - Hackensack
National Rank: 61
2. Union County Magnet High School - Scotch Plains
National Rank: 49
1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies - Edison
National Rank: 23