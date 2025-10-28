There is something so much fun about a flea market, and New Jersey has a handful of great ones, but which is the best?

Which New Jersey Flea Market Is The Best?

A major national home decorating website took on the task of naming the best flea market in each state.

We found their result and compared it to the flea market that New Jersey residents named the best in the Garden State.

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash loading...

We asked residents of our state to name their favorite over several social media outlets and on my radio show.

The Experts’ Choice For The Best Flea Market In New Jersey

The home experts at House Beautiful chose a great flea market, the Columbus Flea Market in Columbus.

Read More: Three Iconic New Jersey Spots Make A National List

They cite its shops and outdoor flea market, as well as the produce and Amish market, as the main selling points.

Photo by Mats Hagwall on Unsplash Photo by Mats Hagwall on Unsplash loading...

So, was the experts’ choice the same as the real experts, the residents of New Jersey?

New Jersey Residents’ Choice For The State’s Best Flea Market

It seems like we have a consensus on this one. New Jersey residents also voted Columbus Flea Market the best in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

I frequently visit both the Collingwood Flea Market and the Englishtown Flea Market, and now I have to give the Columbus Flea Market a try.

Thanks to all the hard-working people at all of our local flea markets for all they do to make it a fun experience for us.

The Nosiest States In America Gallery Credit: Lou Russo