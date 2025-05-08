The top tourist attraction in New Jersey for 2025 has been revealed by a major website. Do you think you can name it?

New Jersey's Top Tourist Attraction

When the weather warms up, most New Jersey residents would consider our entire state a tourist attraction.

The famous website Reader's Digest recently compiled and published a list of the most popular tourist attractions in each state.

Family on the beach

Before we reveal their findings, we thought it would be fun to guess the top attraction with a little help from New Jersey residents.

What's The Most Popular Tourist Attraction In New Jersey?

In an informal poll, we asked Garden State residents to take their guess at the top attraction in New Jersey this year, and we calculated the three answers that got the most votes.

Here are the top three places New Jersey residents said would be our state's top attraction.

#3 Six Flags Great Adventure - This amusement park is known worldwide, but is it the top attraction in the state?

Six Flags Great Adventure.

#2 Atlantic City - One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. AC always has a chance to be the top attraction in the state.

Atlantic City

#1 Cape May - Everyone's favorite little town in New Jersey is one of the best destinations in the state and the country.

Cape May Gazebo

Thank you, New Jersey, for coming up with a very strong list of New Jersey attractions, but do any of them match the Reader's Digest choice?

The answer is yes, and no. According to the experts, the top New Jersey tourist destination is the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Anyone who guessed Atlantic City is getting full credit from us.

