These Are New Jersey’s Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants According To You

Summer is approaching, and love is in the air in New Jersey. So, which great Garden State restaurants are the most romantic?

The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey

We thought it would be a good time to help you find the most romantic New Jersey restaurant this summer.

What would be better than a lovely, quiet, romantic dinner with someone who stole your heart?

The hardest part of putting this beautiful night together is picking the perfect New Jersey restaurant for the occasion.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Romantic Restaurant

No one is better suited to do that than those who call New Jersey home. They have been to these great restaurants themselves and want to share their opinion with you.

We used several social media platforms to find out which New Jersey restaurants state residents think are the most romantic, and the results are in.

We always like to see votes for businesses all over the state, and that is what happened in this informal survey.

The Top 3 Most Romantic New Jersey Restaurants

We broke down all the votes and determined which restaurants made our top 3. Here they are, let us know what you think of the results.

Saddle River Inn, Saddle River. The food is amazing, the atmosphere is incredible, and the choice is great.

Nicholas Barrel & Roost, Red Bank. Rave reviews keep coming in for this gorgeous and delicious restaurant.

Scarborough Fair, Sea Girt. The interior of this unique restaurant is stunning, and the food and service are amazing.

We all know these restaurants are just the tip of the romance iceberg in New Jersey. With incredible restaurants like Raven & The Peach, Chart House, and so many others, we could have gone on forever.

