There’s something about great chocolate that just makes everything better. Whether it’s a square of dark chocolate or a gooey truffle on a bad day, the right bite can turn your whole mood around. But not all chocolate is created equal. If you know what to look for, New Jersey happens to be a sweet spot for finding it.

What Makes Chocolate “Great?"

Let’s start with the basics. You should be able to taste more than just sugar. The texture should be smooth and creamy, whether it’s milk, dark, or white. Good chocolate melts in your mouth, not in your hand, and it should leave a clean finish with no weird aftertaste. If it feels like you need a glass of water after one bite, it's probably not the best.

Real chocolate lovers also look for quality ingredients. That means actual cocoa butter, not vegetable oils pretending to be chocolate. It also means using the real stuff without fewer additives and preservatives. You’d be surprised how short the ingredient list is on high-end bars compared to what you find in gas stations.

Why New Jersey Nails It

You might not think of New Jersey as a chocolate hotspot, but you’d be wrong. We have deep roots in food, and that includes sweets. There’s a big focus on quality and creativity. A lot of places here specialize in handmade chocolate that puts flavor first. You’ll find everything from old-school classics to new-school inventions filled with sea salt, espresso, or even hot pepper.

Jersey also benefits from its location. Being so close to major cities like New York and Philly means we have access to some of the best ingredients around. Fresh dairy, quality nuts, and rich vanilla elevate the final product.

Chocolate Is a Jersey Thing

At the end of the day, it’s not just about the treat itself. It’s about the experience. Whether you grab a bar on your lunch break, gift a box to someone you love, or keep a stash in the freezer for late nights, chocolate has a way of working its way into our lives.

And in New Jersey, with our mix of tradition, innovation, and serious food pride, great chocolate isn’t hard to find. You just have to know where to look.

Where is the best chocolate in New Jersey?

A panel of experts at USA Today is about to crown the absolute best chocolate spots in the U.S. as a part of its Top 10 series.

They've narrowed down the contenders, and a Jersey gem is in the running to be recognized as one of the Nation's best.

Vesta Chocolate in Montclair was one of Oprah's favorite things in 2023, and they are in the running to be America's best chocolatier. USA Today said:

Vesta Chocolate in Montclair, New Jersey, is a small-batch chocolate maker offering high-quality items like Champagne truffles and unique chocolate barks and bars. With flavors including hibiscus rose, apricot pistachio, and golden latte, their chocolate satisfies cravings you didn't even know you had. Find vegan chocolate here, too, including an intense, 100% dark chocolate bar. Vesta also makes award-winning hot chocolate powders, dark-chocolate covered almonds, and chocolate-dipped pretzels, plus baked goods like cookies, brownies, and cheesecake.

You have until June 9, 2025, to show your Jersey pride and vote for Vesta.

