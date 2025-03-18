The New Jersey Spot A Legendary TV Show Was Filmed That You Can Still Visit

There was a legendary episode of a famous TV show shot in a New Jersey location, and you can still visit it.

There were plenty of scenes featuring places in New Jersey throughout the filming of one of America's most legendary cable TV shows.

Legendary Scene From A Legendary TV Show Set In New Jersey

Nearly the entire introduction to the show was in New Jersey, and countless scenes throughout the show's run were right here in the Garden State.

If you haven't caught on yet, we're talking about the outstanding HBO show The Sopranos.

You might think it's difficult to separate one New Jersey scene from the rest. There were shots of everything from the Pine Barrens to the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

Which Sopranos Scene Did The Experts Choose?

Most Sopranos fans would probably agree, however, that no Sopranos scene was discussed and directed more than the final scene of the final episode.

That scene was filmed at a place called Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor in Bloomfiels, and you can still visit this now legendary place.

The people at Stacker, who compiled a list of the legendary TV scenes in each state, remind us that after James Gandolfini's death, they placed a "reserved' sign on the table the scene was filmed at out of respect.

You can visit Holsten's anytime, as so many Soprano's fans have over the years. They are located at 1063 Broad St. in Bloomfield.

