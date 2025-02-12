Your Ultimate Guide To February Snow Records In New Jersey

Here are some of the biggest February one-day snow totals in the history of New Jersey.

Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash loading...

We researched several New Jersey towns to determine the highest tone day February snow totals, and the numbers might surprise you.

The Snowiest February Days In New Jersey History

We used the data compiled by the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, and here are some of the results we found.

We will take a tour of the Garden State to determine the biggest February snow totals in several towns.

Photo by Andrey Bond on Unsplash Photo by Andrey Bond on Unsplash loading...

Our first stop is Newark Liberty International Airport, where there was in the history books when 18.8 inches of snow fell. It happened on February 12, 2006.

New Brunswick's Snowiest February Day

Our next stop is New Brunswick. On a cold early February day in 1961, an incredible 19 inches of snow fell. The date was February 4, 1961.

Flemington is the next place we'll check. The highest one-day February snow total happened on the same day as New Brunswick. The February 4, 1961 storm brought 24 inches of snow to Flemington.

Photo by Amit Godase on Unsplash Photo by Amit Godase on Unsplash loading...

In Freehold, February 13, 1899, brought an unbelievable 20 inches of snow. It's the highest one-day snow total in February on record in Freehold.

The Big February Snow Days In South Jersey

As we travel south in New Jersey we'll stop at the Atlantic City International Airport, where a record 16.6 inches of snow fell on February 19, 1979.

Finally, we find ourselves at the southern tip of the state in Cape May. The Victorian town was walloped with 18.8 inches of snow on February 16, 2003.

Photo by Maël on Unsplash Photo by Maël on Unsplash loading...

That is a comprehensive guide to the snowiest February days in New Jersey history. Remember, there's only 4 months until June.

7 Jersey Star Movies Perfect For A Snow Storm