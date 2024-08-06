New Jersey Residents Expose the ‘Snobbiest’ Towns in the State
We asked you this question on our Facebook and app.
"What is the snobbiest town in New Jersey?"
Oh, boy, you had strong opinions. See if you agree with what others in Jersey had to say.
First, what exactly is "snobby?" Money is only a part of it. A true snob is someone who engages in the act of snubbing as well.
So, to be clear, we're looking for snob towns that snub. Does that make sense?
According to dictionary.com, a snob is:
a person with an exaggerated respect for high social position or wealth who seeks to associate with social superiors and dislikes people or activities regarded as a lower class.
Meanwhile, snub is defined as:
an act of showing disdain or a lack of cordiality by rebuffing or ignoring someone or something.
Now that we've clarified that, here's what you shared on Facebook.
(Keep scrolling to see the final results of the top 5 snobbiest towns in New Jersey, according to you!)
READ MORE: This is New Jersey's Richest Town
Thank you for your Facebook comments, messages on our app, and phone calls.
We have officially narrowed down your input from all of those sources to give you (drumroll, please)
THE TOP 5 SNOBBIEST TOWNS IN NEW JERSEY
5. Colts Neck
4. Rumson
3. Deal
2. Marlboro
1. Manalapan
