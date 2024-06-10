This Is New Jersey’s Famous Tiny Town

New Jersey is known for many things, including the incredible congestion in our state. If the sheer volume of people is getting to you here in the Garden State, then we may have the town for you.

The legendary publication Reader's Digest put together a list of the tiniest towns in each state in America, and their entry for New Jersey is a pretty amazing story.

This Is New Jersey's Tiniest Town

When you try to wrap your mind around just how small this town is, you'll find it hard to believe that it even exists, let alone here in New Jersey.

I don't know how many people are living in your town right now, but I'm betting it's more people than in Tavistock.

According to the report, there are less than 10 residents of this tiny town. So, how did a town this small even get started in a place like New Jersey? Blame it on the love of golf.

Tavistock New Jersey History

As the story goes, a group of golfers who lived in Haddonfield about 100 years ago was upset that the town didn't allow golfing on Sundays, so they bought up some property, made it their town, and made Sunday golfing legal there.

That is a pretty amazing and unique story that would fall into the category of "only in New Jersey".

If you want to visit this tiny town, it's in Camden County, but don't blink or you might miss it. And, in a rare instance for New Jersey, there is rarely any traffic there.

