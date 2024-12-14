It happened again!

Another big winner in a New Jersey lottery scratch-off game.

It was just earlier this week that another winner came forward in New Jersey after winning with the Diamond Spectacular scratch-off.

She purchased the ticket at Wawa on the 300 block of West Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood, where she turned a $20 investment into a cool million!

It turns out she purchased the scratch-off in the summer but didn't come forward until everything was in order.

And now, there's yet another BIG winner in New Jersey!

Although I've never had much luck playing, I have to say, all these big wins are making me want to pick up a few scratch-offs!

They certainly make for a great gift for the holidays.

So the big winner this time is a retiree who bought the Neon Cash Party scratch-off at a New Jersey liquor store for $10 and turned that $10 into $500,000.

What a nice retirement gift!!

According to NJ.com, it’s the 2nd of the game’s three $500,000 top prizes to be claimed so there's still one lucky scratch-off out there and that next big winner could be you!

The lucky winner purchased the winning scratch-off at Ace Golden Liquors on Bergenline Avenue in North Bergen, according to the article.

The first of the three winners was from Middlesex County.

Several scratch-offs still have some remaining prizes so there's always the chance you could be the next big winner.

Here's a list of the best lottery scratch-off games.

Good luck!

