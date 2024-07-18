The New Jersey Rules For Holding A Door For Someone

There are rules for everything in New Jersey, including how to hold a door open for someone.

It happens to all of us. We're walking into a store or building and we see someone behind us who is heading to the same place.

Door Holding Etiquette In New Jersey

If they are right behind us it's an easy decision. We politely hold the door for them. But what if they are ten or twenty feet away?

It's an awkward spot we've all found ourselves in. So what is the right thing to do in this situation?

Etiquette experts know this can be a problem for many of us, so rules have been formulated to help.

Etiquette Experts Address The Door Holding Dilemma

The topic was addressed and answered on the website Candace Smith Etiquette, and here is some of the advice offered.

There is an interesting rule for holding the door open for someone a bit of a distance from the door, and it will probably surprise you.

Etiquette experts say the responsibility is on you if you get to the door first. The rule is you should make sure that if you get to the door first and have to wait for the other person to get there, you should make sure you don't open the door too soon.

Door Holding Is Not About You

If you are following these rules, your job is to make sure the person you're waiting for doesn't feel rushed.

The other question New Jersey residents struggle with when holding the door is how many people you have to allow through before your responsibility ends, but unfortunately, this expert didn't address that question.

