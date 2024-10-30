New Jersey Food Lovers – Monmouth County’s Most Romantic Restaurants

If you are looking for a romantic dinner in Monmouth County, these are 5 restaurants you don’t want to miss.

With so many choices for great restaurants in Monmouth County, how do you pick the perfect one?

We did a little research, asked around, and came up with an excellent list to help you choose.

.Based on our research and your votes, here is a list of 5 restaurants you’ll be glad you chose.

Scarborough Fair. This amazing dining experience is set in one of the most incredible ambiances our state offers.

More Of The List Of 5 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Monmouth County

Moonstruck. It is one of the most popular restaurants in a town known for its amazing restaurants. Check out this great Asbury Park restaurant.

Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant. Some of the best oceanfront dining is located in the lovely town of Long Branch.

Spano’s Ristorante Italiano. If you love great Italian food, don’t miss the pride of Point Pleasant Beach.

Blu Grotto Restaurant. Oceanport is beautiful, and the Blue Grotto may be the perfect place for your romantic dinner.

More Great Romantic Restaurants in Monmouth County

We chose these restaurants on both personal experience and your opinions on several social media platforms.

Monmouth County has a lot of great, romantic restaurants, but we think this is a good starting point.

We're always interested in hearing about your favorites, so i we didn't mention one you love, let us know in the Comment section.

