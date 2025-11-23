If you drive in New Jersey, you know the roads are bad, but a recent study might enlighten you to just how bad they are.

New Jersey Roads Are Among America's Worst

If you've driven on any New Jersey road and simultaneously tried to take a sip of your coffee, then you know how bumpy those roads can be.

New Jersey roads get beaten and abused by thousands of vehicles each day, so we all expect some eroding conditions, but did you think New Jersey is among the top 15 states on the list of worst road conditions in America? Well, we did.

The report was published by Money Talks News, and even though New Jersey is not the state with the worst road conditions in America, we are on the short list of states with bad roads.

How Bad Are New Jersey's Roads?

New Jersey's road conditions are bad enough to rank us at #13 on the list no state wants to be on. The worst roads in America belong to Rhode Island.

Here are some of the stats that secured the #13 spot on the list for New Jersey. This is the data the study used to formulate the rankings.

Our share of bad roadways in New Jersey is just over 17%, meaning 1 in 5 roads are in poor condition. Some New Jersey residents might think that number should be higher.

New Jersey Road Condition Data

There is some optimistic news for the Garden State in the study as well. Over 50% of New Jersey roads are considered to be in good condition.

Another 29% are in fair condition, meaning 4 out of 5 New Jersey roads will not make you spill your coffee or blow out your tire, and that's more than we originally thought.

