This Is The New Jersey Road Law We Are all Breaking

We've all been driving in New Jersey for a long time, but we may have found one driving law we're all breaking all the time.

I bet there isn't a person reading this who hasn't seen a vehicle in front of them on a single-lane road making a left and sliding into the shoulder to pass them.

The New Jersey Road Rule We All Break

If that's you, you just broke a New Jersey law. Here's the wording of NJSA 39:4-85, according to Anthony Vecchio Law.

Under NJSA 39:4-85, vehicles must generally pass other vehicles driving in the same direction on the left-hand side. If the vehicle in front is making a left turn, the driver can pass on the right, but only if passing is possible without driving onto the shoulder, sidewalk or otherwise leaving the road.

So, here's the bottom line. if a car is making a left in front of you, and there is no way around it except for the shoulder, you have to wait behind it until it executes the turn. Uh-oh.

When Can You Pass On The Right?

The experts go on to say that you can be ticketed for passing on the right if there are not two lanes on the road. And yet, we see it all the time, and even worse, we all do it all the time.

We all know the traffic issues in the state, and any time you have to stop your car, it just slows your day down. but if you're in the shoulder you might be getting home late and you might have a shiny, new traffic violation in your hand.

