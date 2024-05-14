This New Jersey Town Is The Richest In The State

We have so many great little towns in New Jersey, but the one that holds the crown as the richest small town in the state may surprise you.

We all know about all the rich towns in New Jersey. The website Go Banking Rates did some research and came up with the richest small town in each state, and the one they named for New Jersey may not be the one that first came to your mind.

Which Town Is The Richest Little Town In New Jersey?

This amazing little town is nestled in Somerset County in Bernards Township. It's the lovely town of Lyons.

There are other amazing and very wealthy towns scattered throughout the Garden State. There are gorgeous Shore towns like Avon-by-the-Sea, Avalon, Mantoloking, Bay Head, and Spring Lake.

Inland and southern towns could be on the list, like Colts Neck, Rumson, Saddle River, Millburn, and Chatham.

The Statistics For Lyons Are Staggering

But of all these towns none of them matched Lyons' statistics. Lyons got the title of richest small town in New Jersey by boasting a median household income of just over $245,000, which is certainly a healthy sum.

New Jersey has an abundance of beautiful towns, and a lot of rich ones as well, so it should come as no surprise that there would be several solid candidates for the title.

I'm partial to waterfront properties, so even if I hit the lottery, I won't be choosing Lyons. I need the beach, so I'm going to search for my dream home in Mantoloking, once I find that winning lottery ticket, of course.

