Experts have revealed their choice for the one New Jersey restaurant you can't miss this summer.

One Of New Jersey's Best Seafood Restaurants

Summer in New Jersey means visits to the beach and boardwalk, long summer nights, and amazing meals at one of the Garden State's great restaurants.

We all have to choose one restaurant that we can't miss this summer and get there as soon as possible.

Some experts may have made that whole process a little easier by choosing the one can't-miss restaurant for New Jersey this summer.

Best New Jersey Restaurant For Summer 2025

The website is a well-respected one. It is the popular Lovefood, and their advice is consistently sound.

So, get out your bucket list. It's time to add another great New Jersey restaurant to it for summer 2025.

The can't miss New Jersey restaurant for summer 2025 is a great place called Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City.

One Of Atlantic City's Most Legendary Restaurants

I think this is an amazing choice by this foodie website, because in New Jersey, it doesn't get more legendary than Dock's.

This incredible restaurant has been around for over 125 years. To put that into perspective, when the idea for Dock's was born in 1897, William McKinley was the U.S. President, and Queen Victoria was England's monarch.

Dock's is one of the most famous and most delicious seafood restaurants in New Jersey and along the East Coast.

Make sure it's on your bucket list for this summer, and enjoy!

