There is one incredible restaurant in New Jersey that the experts say is the most charming in the state.

The Most Charming Restaurant in New Jersey

We have heard about all the charming towns in New Jersey, and there are many of them, but what about our most charming restaurants?

You'll find just as many charming, adorable, and unique restaurants in the Garden State as anywhere else in the nation.

Photo by Ivan Benets on Unsplash

Now it's time to find out which outstanding eatery the experts chose as most charming in New Jersey.

One Of The Best Restaurants In New Jersey

For this decision, we turn to the good folks at Chef Standards to make the difficult decision.

They chose one of the most popular and well-established restaurants in the Garden State as our most charming.

Photo by Anna Kumpan on Unsplash

If you're a fan of the food scene in New Brunswick, you'll be thrilled with their selection for this honor.

Which New Brunswick Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The State?

Imagine a restaurant, around for over 40 years, set in an industrial building about 150 years old. You can feel the charm already.

These well-respected foodie experts have chosen The Frog and The Peach and New Jersey's most charming restaurant, and with good reason.

The Frog and The Peach, New Brunswick (Google Maps)

The food is consistently amazing, as is the service and the incredible atmosphere. The Frog is a truly unique New Jersey dining experience.

So, what about the odd name? The restaurant was named after an old Dudley Moore comedy skit about a Scottish restaurant that only served frogs and peaches.

The Frog and The Peach is located at 29 Dennis St in New Brunswick. You don't want to miss the opportunity to try this wonderful restaurant.

