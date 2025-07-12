It's time to remind everyone of things that should never be done while eating at a New Jersey restaurant.

Things You Shouldn't Do At A Restaurant

Everybody is a little different in how they act in public, but there are things no one should ever do in public, especially at a restaurant.

In my recent visits to restaurants, I have noticed some troubling trends that I think we need to talk about.

Let me amend that. I think these are things happening at restaurants that need to stop immediately. Let's see if you agree.

Proper Restaurant Etiquette

We'll start with feet. Not once, but twice this summer, I have seen a patron of a restaurant I was eating at completely remove their shoe from their foot.

I want everyone to be comfortable, but we can't allow the foot to become completely out of contact with the shoe. Not at a restaurant.

There should also be no audible body functions at a restaurant. It's bad enough to have to deal with silent ones, but do I have to hear it, too?

Worst Things Overheard At A Restaurant

And can we all agree not to have medical conversations while the rest of us are trying to eat?

This may come as a surprise to you, but I don't need to hear the graphic details of your fungal flare-up.

Finally, let's talk about kids at a restaurant. I love kids, and I feel for parents whose kids act up. We should all have endless patience for this; we've all been there.

What I can't take is the parent who has to make every moment a teachable moment. This just in. We're all rooting for your child not to get grounded.

