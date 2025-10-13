New Jersey Ranks Among States Spending The Least Percentage Of Income On Gas

New Jersey Ranks Among States Spending The Least Percentage Of Income On Gas

Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash

Although the overall cost of living in New Jersey is high, a recent study offers some positive news for the state.

In a place where nearly everything is more expensive compared to other states, there's finally some relief...and it's at the gas pump!

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

A Closer Look At New Jersey's Gas Spending

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
loading...

Read More: New Jersey Might Not Be Happy About This Convenience Store Shakeup

According to a new study from FinanceBuzz, the average U.S. driver spends 2.28% of their monthly income on gas.

However, in New Jersey, that percentage is significantly lower.

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
loading...

How New Jersey's Gas Prices Compare To Other States

First, let's start with the states where residents spend the highest percentage of their monthly income on gas, ranging from 3.73% to 2.84%.

Those states include Mississippi, Wyoming, Arkansas, Alabama, New Mexico, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Louisiana, and Tennessee, where commutes are typically longer, with the average person driving more than 1,030 miles per month, according to the study.

Photo by Srini Somanchi on Unsplash
loading...

Here in New Jersey, things are a little different. We live in a smaller state, so even though it's densely populated, our commute isn't as long.

Plus, we have higher starting salaries.

We spend 1.57% of our income on gas, which is the 5th lowest.

The District of Columbia spends the lowest amount, with 0.76%, New York spends 1.22%, Rhode Island 1.38%, and Massachusetts 1.47%

That's more money we have in our wallets to pay for everything else that's so expensive in New Jersey!

You Picked Them: The 12 Most Hated Roads in New Jersey

Buckle up... it's going to be a bumpy (and often very slow) ride.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S.

According to data compiled by Uproad, these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Officials in the state listed as the most expensive, however, say the data is incorrect and they provided the information to back it up.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The WORST Ocean County Roads for Traffic Jams

Avoid these Ocean County Roads (okay, easier said than done). These are the worst places to get stuck in traffic in Ocean County.

Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Filed Under: New Jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM