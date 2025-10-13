Although the overall cost of living in New Jersey is high, a recent study offers some positive news for the state.

In a place where nearly everything is more expensive compared to other states, there's finally some relief...and it's at the gas pump!

A Closer Look At New Jersey's Gas Spending

According to a new study from FinanceBuzz, the average U.S. driver spends 2.28% of their monthly income on gas.

However, in New Jersey, that percentage is significantly lower.

How New Jersey's Gas Prices Compare To Other States

First, let's start with the states where residents spend the highest percentage of their monthly income on gas, ranging from 3.73% to 2.84%.

Those states include Mississippi, Wyoming, Arkansas, Alabama, New Mexico, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Louisiana, and Tennessee, where commutes are typically longer, with the average person driving more than 1,030 miles per month, according to the study.

Here in New Jersey, things are a little different. We live in a smaller state, so even though it's densely populated, our commute isn't as long.

Plus, we have higher starting salaries.

We spend 1.57% of our income on gas, which is the 5th lowest.

The District of Columbia spends the lowest amount, with 0.76%, New York spends 1.22%, Rhode Island 1.38%, and Massachusetts 1.47%

That's more money we have in our wallets to pay for everything else that's so expensive in New Jersey!

