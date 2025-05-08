New Jersey Residents Name Their Favorite Jersey Shore Beach

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Gorgeous beaches are one of the things New Jersey is famous for. And now, state residents have told us their favorite Jersey Shore beach.

What Is New Jersey's Most Popular Beach?

We asked New Jersey residents which Jersey Shore beach they love the most. Of course, we got tons of great opinions and answers.

The great thing about this question is that there are no wrong answers. Each amazing beach holds memories for New Jersey residents, and that's the magic of the Jersey Shore.

But we knew when we asked New Jersey residents the question on several social media platforms, and my radio show, there would be beches that rose above the rest.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Beach

We checked in on all your votes and compiled New Jersey residents' Top 5 Favorite Jersey Shore Beaches.

#5 Sandy Hook - The legendary northern Monmouth County beach is a favorite of tourists, but locals also love it.

#4 Long Branch - It's not just great shopping in Long Branch. The beach is an amazing summer getaway.

#3 Spring Lake - This quaint, quiet, beautiful town has a gorgeous beach filled with memories for many New Jersey residents.

#2 Cape May - Surrounded by Victorian-era homes and great restaurants and shopping, the Cape May beach has been a New Jersey favorite for generations.

#1 Point Pleasant Beach - Jenkinson's Boardwalk is the perfect place for family memories. From the rides to the Arcade, beach, and boardwalk games, this is New Jersey's favorite beach.

As you can imagine, dozens of Jersey Shore beaches got at least one vote in our unscientific poll, and we celebrate them all.

