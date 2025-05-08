Gorgeous beaches are one of the things New Jersey is famous for. And now, state residents have told us their favorite Jersey Shore beach.

What Is New Jersey's Most Popular Beach?

We asked New Jersey residents which Jersey Shore beach they love the most. Of course, we got tons of great opinions and answers.

The great thing about this question is that there are no wrong answers. Each amazing beach holds memories for New Jersey residents, and that's the magic of the Jersey Shore.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But we knew when we asked New Jersey residents the question on several social media platforms, and my radio show, there would be beches that rose above the rest.

New Jersey Residents' Favorite Beach

We checked in on all your votes and compiled New Jersey residents' Top 5 Favorite Jersey Shore Beaches.

#5 Sandy Hook - The legendary northern Monmouth County beach is a favorite of tourists, but locals also love it.

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash loading...

#4 Long Branch - It's not just great shopping in Long Branch. The beach is an amazing summer getaway.

Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch (Bud McCormick) loading...

Read More: Monmouth County Beach Named Among The Best In America

#3 Spring Lake - This quaint, quiet, beautiful town has a gorgeous beach filled with memories for many New Jersey residents.

Spring Lake Spring Lake (Bud McCormick) loading...

#2 Cape May - Surrounded by Victorian-era homes and great restaurants and shopping, the Cape May beach has been a New Jersey favorite for generations.

Beach photo Beach photo (Photo by Seth Doyle on Unsplash loading...

#1 Point Pleasant Beach - Jenkinson's Boardwalk is the perfect place for family memories. From the rides to the Arcade, beach, and boardwalk games, this is New Jersey's favorite beach.

Point Pleasant Beach Point Pleasant Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

Get our free mobile app

As you can imagine, dozens of Jersey Shore beaches got at least one vote in our unscientific poll, and we celebrate them all.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo