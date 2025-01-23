Red Dye No. 3 is a food dye commonly used to visually enhance candies, snacks, baked goods, and some medicines.

For many years, this dye has raised health concerns.

In the 1980s, research showed the use of high levels of Red ‘3’ poses the threat of developing thyroid tumors in animals.

It's also believed that the dye could cause behavioral issues, including hyperactivity in children.

These studies forced the FDA to ban the use of cosmetic products, but food, medicines, and other items were not included in the ban.

California took matters into its own hands and banned Red Dye No. 3 in October 2023.

The FDA has made it a Federal restriction, and companies must remove the problematic dye from their products by 2027.

It's worth noting that many of the leading food companies appear to have voluntarily removed Red Dye No. 3.

Again, this is just an appearance issue. Red Dye No. 3 has no taste. Beet juice has been a popular alternative.

This ban has been coming for a long time and spotlights a much-needed shift towards healthier and natural food.

A lot of this comes down to education and holding large food corporations accountable.

I know I've gotten much better at paying attention to ingredient labels.

All the "stuff" that goes into our food that we are largely unaware of is shocking.

It's more than calories, fat, and carbs. Read the ingredient list. How many of them have you heard of?

With Red Dye No. 3 being banned soon, some foods risk disappearing forever if alternatives aren't found.

