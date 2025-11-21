If you think New Jersey isn't a lucky state, you may want to think again. A recent study might surprise you.

How Lucky Is New Jersey?

There is a report that ranks each state for luckiness, and the Garden State's ranking is impressive.

Let's learn about the data and how the experts came to this fortunate conclusion for New Jersey.

Photo by Autumn Martin on Unsplash Photo by Autumn Martin on Unsplash loading...

The study was reported at One Focus, and they used 5 factors to come to their conclusions.

Which States In America Are The Luckiest?

The luckiest and unluckiest states were determined by using several criteria, including life expectancy, the number of lottery winners, natural disasters, auto accidents, and crime rate.

Read More: New Jersey's Richest Neighborhood Heading Into 2026

New Jersey is not the luckiest state in America, according to the data, but where closer than you might have thought.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey ranks 3rd on the list of the luckiest states, and that is awesome. After all, we are the home of Atlantic City, so maybe we should plan a day trip.

Where Does New Jersey Rank For Luckiness

Our lottery win rate is through the roof, and our life expectancy is impressive as well, leading the way for a very strong showing in this study.

Get our free mobile app

The luckiest state in America, according to the report, is New Hampshire, and the least lucky is Mississippi.

Our neighbors in Pennsylvania land at # 10, and New York sits at # 6 in this report. We're a pretty lucky neighborhood.

20 Most Romantic Towns In New Jersey According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo