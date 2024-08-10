Is New Jersey America’s Most Polite State?

When it comes to politeness rankings, New Jersey doesn't expect much. We are known for a lot of things here in the amazing state of New Jersey, but being polite is not one of them.

Now, that is not to say that we are not polite here in the Garden State. It just means we are not known for being polite.

New Jersey Isn't Among America's Most Polite States

I think if you're going to have a fair conversation about this, you need to start with the basics, like the definition of the word "polite" that you are working with.

Get our free mobile app

This is the definition we found in the Merriam-Webster dictionary,

Of, relating to or having the characteristics of advanced culture

That is a really good starting point. That definition seems to be leaving the door open to some interpretations that may cloud this whole conversation.

The Actual Definition Of Politeness

If we're talking about advanced culture and those types of things, we can see where our behavior, let's say on the Garden State Parkway, might lead others to think we aren't very polite.

Read More: New Jersey's Weirdest Slang Word

But if we simplify the definition to be "being nice to other people whenever you can" there is no place on Earth that's more polite (Assuming you leave the 'whenever you can' part in there).

That, however, is not the way people outside New Jersey look at us. FreshBooks put out a list of the most polite states, and we actually land in their bottom 10, or as they affectionately refer to it "the rudest states in America"

So there is no doubt it's going to be an uphill battle to unload the stereotype of rudeness here in the Garden State, but when all is said and done, do we care what other people think? I didn't think so.

Unique Places In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Shannon Holly