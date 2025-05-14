A major food website has released its choice for the best pizzeria in New Jersey, and it's a place you have to try in 2025.

The Best Pizza In New Jersey Has Been Named

New Jersey residents firmly believe we have the best pizza in the world, and we're probably right.

If someone is calling a pizzeria the best in New Jersey, you might as well call it the best pizzeria in the world.

The question is, can we all agree on one Garden State pizzeria as the best in the state? Odds are, that's an impossibility.

Who Has The Best Pizza In New Jersey?

Garden State residents can't unanimously agree on anything, except maybe that taxes are too high, and that we shouldn't have to pay to go on our beaches.

Read More: David Portnoy Reviews New Jersey Pizza

When it comes to pizza, hundreds of places in New Jersey could make a good argument for being the best in the state.

Most of us wouldn't accept the challenge to name one pizzeria as New Jersey's best, but that is exactly what Foodie Haven did.

Website Reveals The Best Pizzeria In New Jersey

And while the controversy of naming the best pizza might be higher in New Jersey, every state would likely be divided on this topic, and they named a best pizzeria for each state.

And the one they chose for New Jersey was the Jackson location of Brooklyn Square Pizza.

Brookly Square Pizza has three locations in New Jersey. In addition to Jackson, they are in Manasquan and Toms River, and each is as good as the others.

We love all the great pizzerias in New Jersey, and we know the decision of which pizzeria is very personal, so shout out to all the great pizza makers in the Garden State.

