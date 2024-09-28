Living in New Jersey is nearly impossible without an Italian restaurant that feels like “your own.”

The Garden State is famous for its Italian cuisine, and it’s easy to see why—everywhere you go, you’ll find pasta dishes that are so good they make an impression.

While pasta is often served as a side to an entrée, sometimes it takes center stage, and a dish can be so good it shines all by itself.

One of the best pasta dishes in the entire country comes straight from New Jersey.

Popular foodie website Eat This, Not That recently identified the best pasta dishes in each state, relying on Yelp reviews to guide their selections.

They scoured Yelp for the highest-rated and most-reviewed pasta dishes across America, analyzing reviews that mentioned pasta to pinpoint the most beloved spots.

After narrowing down the options, they selected the highest-rated pasta dish in each state.

Before diving into New Jersey’s top pasta dish, it’s worth checking out what our neighboring states offer.

In New York, Yelp users rave about Forma Pasta Factory in Brooklyn.

Their standout dish is pappardelle Bolognese, a hearty combination of ground pork, ground beef, and pancetta served with wide, flat pappardelle pasta.

It’s rich, flavorful, and the ultimate comfort food.

Across the river in Pennsylvania, DaMó Pasta Lab in Philadelphia has quickly made a name for itself.

Despite being a new player on the scene, DaMó was named the best pasta spot in Philly within just one week of opening.

Their signature dish is the classic Cacio e Pepe, a simple yet satisfying pasta made with a creamy blend of pecorino romano cheese and black pepper.

Now, let’s turn our attention back to New Jersey.

Photo by Mgg Vitchakorn on Unsplash Photo by Mgg Vitchakorn on Unsplash loading...

Mercato Tomato Pie in Newark is the place to be if you’re a pasta lover in the Garden State.

While their tomato pies are renowned, their pasta keeps customers returning for more.

What sets Mercato apart is the customizable experience they offer diners.

You start by selecting your pasta, then choose from various sauces and toppings to craft your perfect dish.

One of the most popular combinations among Yelpers is pasta topped with a rich, creamy pesto sauce and a sprinkle of grated cheese.

Mercato’s emphasis on creativity allows each diner to tailor their meal to their liking, ensuring a personalized experience with Yelp users singing their praises.

The quality of the ingredients, combined with the unique opportunity to mix and match flavors, makes Mercato a standout destination for pasta in New Jersey.

Have you been to any of these phenomenal places?