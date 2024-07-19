Visiting New Jersey’s Hidden Gems Will Now Cost You

We have so many beautiful state parks here in New Jersey and for the past couple of years, post-Covid, you've been able to enjoy most of them for free.

However, summer entrance fees are now back through early September.

Find out how much each New Jersey park will cost you, but first, there are so many places to visit.

Get our free mobile app

"The New Jersey State Park Service administers over 452,000 acres of land comprising parks, forests, historic sites, and other recreation areas actively working to manage and promote thriving natural and historic resources," according to NJ.gov.

I recently went to Batsto Village in Wharton State Forest.

I've been by the exit a million times, finally stopped to visit and I'm so glad I did.

If you're looking for something cool to do this summer, I recommend you take the trip.

This historic village, known for iron and glassmaking, dates back to 1776 and has several buildings and structures.

It's still free during the week but will cost you on weekends and holidays.

Patch provided a list of the New Jersey entrance fees by park.

There are so many places you can go explore!

Read More: The Most Romantic Alfresco Dining Spots In New Jersey

New Jersey Entrance Fees

Weekdays: Free

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7 Atsion Recreation Area

Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Bass River State Forest Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Batsto Village

Weekdays: Free

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7 Belleplain State Forest Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Cheesequake State Park Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 High Point State Park Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Hopatcong State Park Weekdays: NJ residents - $6, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Island Beach State Park

Weekdays: NJ residents - $6, Non-residents - $12

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Parvin State Park Weekdays: Free

Weekends/Holidays: Free Ringwood Manor Weekdays: Free

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7 Round Valley Recreation Area Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Shephard Lake - Ringwood Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Skylands

Weekdays: Free

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7 Spruce Run Recreation Area Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Stokes State Forest Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Swartswood State Park Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20 Washington Crossing State Park Weekdays: Free

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7 Wawayanda State Park

Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10

Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20

Have fun exploring New Jersey!

10 Best Playgrounds & Parks in Ocean and Monmouth County