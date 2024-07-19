Visiting New Jersey’s Hidden Gems Will Now Cost You
We have so many beautiful state parks here in New Jersey and for the past couple of years, post-Covid, you've been able to enjoy most of them for free.
However, summer entrance fees are now back through early September.
Find out how much each New Jersey park will cost you, but first, there are so many places to visit.
"The New Jersey State Park Service administers over 452,000 acres of land comprising parks, forests, historic sites, and other recreation areas actively working to manage and promote thriving natural and historic resources," according to NJ.gov.
I recently went to Batsto Village in Wharton State Forest.
I've been by the exit a million times, finally stopped to visit and I'm so glad I did.
If you're looking for something cool to do this summer, I recommend you take the trip.
This historic village, known for iron and glassmaking, dates back to 1776 and has several buildings and structures.
It's still free during the week but will cost you on weekends and holidays.
Patch provided a list of the New Jersey entrance fees by park.
There are so many places you can go explore!
New Jersey Entrance Fees
- Weekdays: Free
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7
Atsion Recreation Area
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Bass River State Forest
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Batsto Village
- Weekdays: Free
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7
Belleplain State Forest
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Cheesequake State Park
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
High Point State Park
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Hopatcong State Park
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $6, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Island Beach State Park
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $6, Non-residents - $12
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Parvin State Park
- Weekdays: Free
- Weekends/Holidays: Free
Ringwood Manor
- Weekdays: Free
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7
Round Valley Recreation Area
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Shephard Lake - Ringwood
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Skylands
- Weekdays: Free
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7
Spruce Run Recreation Area
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Stokes State Forest
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Swartswood State Park
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Washington Crossing State Park
- Weekdays: Free
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $7
Wawayanda State Park
- Weekdays: NJ residents - $5, Non-residents - $10
- Weekends/Holidays: NJ residents - $10, Non-residents - $20
Have fun exploring New Jersey!
