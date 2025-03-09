Take A Peek Inside New Jersey’s Oldest Restaurant

Have you ever had an amazing meal at New Jersey's oldest restaurant? If not, you should.

There are so many incredible restaurants all over New Jersey, but only one can claim the title of oldest restaurant in the Garden State.

The Oldest Continually Running Restaurant In New Jersey

This amazing restaurant is known as the oldest continually running restaurant in New Jersey. it all started way back in 1742.

This incredible piece of New Jersey's living history is a charming place called The Black Horse Tavern & Pub located in Mendham Township, and if only the walls could talk.

Imagine dining at a restaurant that was serving customers 34 years before the Declaration of Independence was signed.

One Of The Most Historic Restaurants In New Jersey

It's safe to say that mozzarella sticks and loaded baked potatoes were not on the menu back then, but just imaging what a meal was like nearly 300 years ago is amazing.

For some historical context, this amazing eatery was around 4 years before The College of New Jersey (now Princeton) started with only six students.

The Black Horse is now a beloved local establishment that has been making people happy for generations, and its combination of popularity and history makes it a must-visit for any New Jersey resident.

Check out the menu and all the information about this historic restaurant at their website, and visit them at 1 West Main St. in Mendham.

The Black Horse Tavern & Pub is a must-visit for your New Jersey bucket list.

