If you think New Jersey is a good place to live off the grid or survive an apocalypse, you're about to find out if you're right.

Is New Jersey A Good Place To Live Off The Grid?

This is further proof that you can find anything on the internet, including which state is the best state to survive an apocalypse or live off the grid.

The folks who can figure things like this out are from The Anxious Adult, and we're about to find out if New Jersey is the place to be for the apocalypse.

It doesn't seem like New Jersey is an "off-the-grid" place, but let's start there to find out. Are we in "off-the-grid country?

How Does New Jersey Rank As An Off-the-Grid State?

When you combine our size and population, it's a no-brainer that living off the grid in New Jersey would be impossible if everyone were trying to do it.

New Jersey doesn't come close to a top 10 finish when it comes to living off the grid. Now, what about the apocalypse?

It is widely known that any apocalypse scenarios would be much worse news for highly populated areas than sparsely populated ones, so that means we're not a top 10 apocalypse state either.

New Jersey Is Not The Place To Be For An Apocalypse

In conclusion, New Jersey is the perfect place for diners, Italian food, bagels, and pizza, but it's not the top apocalypse spot.

Alaska is. Good luck.

