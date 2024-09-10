Have you heard of the "purple paint law?"

It's a lesser-known method of letting "visitors" know whether they're welcome.

This law allows property owners to use a specific color—purple—to indicate that their land is private and that entry is not permitted without permission.

This method is an alternative to traditional "No Trespassing" signs and aims to provide a more durable and recognizable warning, especially in rural or wooded areas.

How does the "purple paint law" work?

Under the purple paint law, property owners can use vertical purple stripes on trees or posts along their property lines to signify that entry is prohibited.

The law stipulates specific guidelines for the paint marks to ensure they are visible and uniform.

The paint must be purple, chosen because it is uncommon and stands out against natural backgrounds.

The marks should be vertical lines at least eight inches long and one inch wide, providing a clear and noticeable indication.

The marks must be placed between three and five feet from the ground to ensure they are visible to most people.

The paint marks should also be spaced no more than 100 feet apart.

This interval is designed to ensure that the markings are easily seen by anyone approaching or traveling along the property line.

Inconsistent marking could lead to confusion and potentially weaken any legal claims regarding trespassing.

In many states, purple paint carries the same legal weight as a "No Trespassing" sign.

If an individual ignores or disregards these markings and enters the property without permission, they can be charged with trespassing.

The law serves as a clear and enforceable warning, making it easier for property owners to take legal action if needed.

The purple paint law is a practical solution for property owners who want to protect their land from trespassers cost-effectively and durablely.

Using a unique color to mark boundaries, the state ensures the warning is clear and long-lasting.

It's worth noting that the "purple paint law" isn't officially "on the books" in New Jersey or New York.

That doesn't mean landowners won't take it upon themselves to use this method, so heads up.