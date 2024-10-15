Are Any Current New York Mets From New Jersey?

Many New Jersey Mets fans settled in for postseason baseball this week, but are there any Mets from the Garden State?

If you’re looking for a New Jersey story with the 2024 New York Mets, you will be disappointed.

Any New Jersey Connections with The New York Mets?

But over the years, there have been several over the years. Thirty-one to be exact, according to The Ultimate Mets Database.

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets - Game 4 Getty Images loading...

Two of those Garden State residents are Todd Frazier and Al Leiter. Todd’s story is a heartwarming one.

Get our free mobile app

Frazier was a part of the 1998 Toms River East World Champion Little League team.

In that tournament, he was 9-15, including a grand slam.

Mets From New Jersey

Frazier stood out for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and yes, the New York Mets.

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

Al Leiter is also a Toms River guy and was an amazing pitcher for the Mets and Yankees, as well as the Toronto Blue Jays and the Florida Marlins.

Read More:

While Todd Frazier and Al Leiter may be the most famous of all the New Jersey residents who made it to the New York Mets roster, they are not the only ones.

Here are some of the other Garden Staters who once wore a Mets uniform.

There was Jimmy Yacabonis, Jim Riggleman, Brad Bach, Jeff Torborg, and Rick Porcello.

But as for this year, the most New Jersey thing about the Mets is the fanbase.

6 Of The Richest New Jersey Celebrities