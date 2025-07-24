The Early Days of Pro Sports in New Jersey

New Jersey has a rich history with professional sports teams. Take our NJ Devils. Initially headquartered in Colorado, the team relocated to East Rutherford in 1982 and became an instant cornerstone of the NHL in the area. It's not just hockey. Jersey has hosted NBA, MLB, and even NHL teams, which have bounced in and out based on stadium deals, fan love, and, of course, business.

Look at the New Jersey Nets. They started in the ABA, transitioned to the NBA, and undertook a couple of state-hopping tours before settling solidly in Newark’s Prudential Center in 2010. The Devils also made that arena their home decades ago. Meanwhile, football fans cheer for the Giants and Jets, even though they're based in New York; we all know the magic really happens in Jersey.

Is New Jersey Getting a New Professional Sports Team?

Next stop: Utah. What is unfortunate for Utah hockey fans may be some great news for Jersey ice enthusiasts. The Utah Grizzlies, a minor league ECHL team based in West Valley City, are reportedly in talks for a potential sale. Documents shared with FOX 13 indicate that the city and majority owners are considering selling to a group called Pro Hockey Partners LLC and possibly relocating out of state. Where to? You guessed it. New Jersey.

For a team that’s been part of the community since the mid‑1990s, this is big news. Fans are understandably emotional, especially those who loved catching affordable, local hockey rather than splurging for NHL prices. Have you tried to get NY Rangers tickets recently? It's obscene. Officially, the Grizzlies are committed to this season, but after that, everything’s up in the air pending approvals from the city and league.

What This Could Mean for New Jersey

So why NJ? We're no stranger to embracing new professional teams. With a strong sports culture, solid arenas, and a fan base eager for hockey, a relocation here could be a welcome addition. Strong rumors suggest that Trenton will be home to the new minor league hockey team, with home games to be played at the CURE Insurance Arena.