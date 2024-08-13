You Told Us This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Town

New Jersey residents have recently told us what they think the most underrated town in the Garden State is. Let's see if you agree.

New Jersey has an abundance of riches when it comes to great towns, so it makes sense that some of these great towns will remain under the radar more than they should.

New Jersey's Most Underrated Town

Our favorite way to get good information about New Jersey is to ask the people who know it the best, residents of the Garden State.

On several social media platforms, we asked you to tell us your choice for the most underrated town in New Jersey, and here are the results.

According to your votes, we'll start with the town that lands in the #2 spot. You say that Hoboken should get more attention than it does.

One Of Monmouth County's Most Adorable Towns

But after tallying your responses, one New Jersey town rose above the rest as your choice for the most underrated in the state.

This Monmouth County town has a great history and is an awesome place to visit. Congratulations to your winner, Keyport.

This amazing town started as the 800-acre Kearney family farm back in 1714 and is now one of the most adorable towns in New Jersey.

These days, there is nothing like a casual walk along Main St. in Keyport and a visit to one of the amazing restaurants in town.

To learn more about this great town, visit the Keyport website.

