New Jersey’s Three Most Romantic Towns According To You

According to the residents of New Jersey, these are the three most romantic towns in our state.

There are so many sweet and quaint towns in New Jersey, but three of our towns stand out regarding romance.

New Jersey's Most Romantic Town

According to your votes on several social media outlets and some radio polling, the town that is considered New Jersey's most romantic is miles ahead of the rest.

Our first thought was the towns that would be considered the most romantic in New Jersey would be beach towns

After all, what is more romantic than a walk on one of our amazing beaches with the one you love?

Is New Jersey's Most Romantic Town A Beach Town?

We were 67% right about that since two of the top three towns are beach towns. So which towns topped the list based on your votes?

It's time to reveal the top 3 most romantic towns in New Jersey, according to the people who live here.

#3 Lambertville - This amazing town is the only one on the list that isn't a beach town. But there is plenty of romance to be had in one of New Jersey's most quaint towns.

#2 Spring Lake - This Monmouth County town has it all. There's a gorgeous beach and an amazing lake to help bring out the romance in just about anyone.

#1 Cape May - There are very few categories in New Jersey that Cape May doesn't top the list, and this one is no different. This could be the closest thing New Jersey has to a perfect town.

Let's remember this. It doesn't matter what town you're in, if you're with the one you love, that is the most romantic place in the world.

