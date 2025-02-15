New Jersey&#8217;s Three Most Romantic Towns According To You

New Jersey’s Three Most Romantic Towns According To You

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

According to the residents of New Jersey, these are the three most romantic towns in our state.

Photo by Kristina Litvjak on Unsplash
loading...

There are so many sweet and quaint towns in New Jersey, but three of our towns stand out regarding romance.

New Jersey's Most Romantic Town

According to your votes on several social media outlets and some radio polling, the town that is considered New Jersey's most romantic is miles ahead of the rest.

Our first thought was the towns that would be considered the most romantic in New Jersey would be beach towns

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
loading...

After all, what is more romantic than a walk on one of our amazing beaches with the one you love?

Is New Jersey's Most Romantic Town A Beach Town?

We were 67% right about that since two of the top three towns are beach towns. So which towns topped the list based on your votes?

Read More: New Jersey's Best Small Town

It's time to reveal the top 3 most romantic towns in New Jersey, according to the people who live here.

#3 Lambertville - This amazing town is the only one on the list that isn't a beach town. But there is plenty of romance to be had in one of New Jersey's most quaint towns.

Lambertville, NJ
Courtesy Google Maps
loading...

#2 Spring Lake - This Monmouth County town has it all. There's a gorgeous beach and an amazing lake to help bring out the romance in just about anyone.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app
Google Maps
loading...

#1 Cape May - There are very few categories in New Jersey that Cape May doesn't top the list, and this one is no different. This could be the closest thing New Jersey has to a perfect town.

Google Maps
loading...

Let's remember this. It doesn't matter what town you're in, if you're with the one you love, that is the most romantic place in the world.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You

Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Must Visit Small Towns At The Jersey Shore

Filed Under: cape may new jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM