New Jersey residents have voted for the most romantic spots in the Garden State, and the results are in.

What Are The Most Romantic Spots In New Jersey?

The weather is warming up in New Jersey, and so is the romance, and if you are looking for a romantic place to spend time with the one you love, you should check out the results of our informal survey.

Belmar at sunrise

We asked New Jersey residents to vote for the spot they thought was the most romantic in the Garden State.

We received votes on several social media platforms and my radio show, and we learned that New Jersey has an embarrassment of riches in romantic places.

You Voted For The Most Romantic Spots In New Jersey

The great thing is that the top places on the list show a wide variety of beauty. Some are at the Jersey Shore, some inland, some in North Jersey, and some in South Jersey.

We have beautiful beachfront spots, amazing parks, and incredible views, and they all made the list.

Sunrise at McCabe Ave Beach, Bradley Beach

We are lucky to have so many romantic places in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree with the list. Let's look at the Top 10 Most Romantic Places In New Jersey, according to state residents, in no particular order..

The Most Romantic Spots In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Thank you for your votes. Now you can use this as a romantic place bucket list this summer.

Summer is an amazing time in New Jersey, and the perfect time for love. Hope you have a great summer 2025.