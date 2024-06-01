This Is New Jersey’s Most Romantic Place

Experts have determined the most romantic spot in the whole state of New Jersey, and it's a perfect place for a summer getaway.

The experts at the major traveling publication Explore have made their choice for the most romantic place in each state in the nation in a recent article, and you're going to love their choice for New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore's Most Romantic Spot

Imagine the sound of waves crashing on the beach, the song of seagulls filling the air, and the gentle breeze flowing through your hair.

Our most romantic spot according to these experts is the endlessly lovely Long Beach Island, and that, in my opinion, is a great choice.

LBI is 18 miles of romance, great memories, summer fun, amazing boardwalks, terrific restaurants and so much more.

Things To Do On Long Beach Island

There is always something great to do in Long Beach Island, and summer is the perfect time to do it all.

Of course, because of the seasonal nature of Long Beach Island, you should make sure you call ahead to get your into your favorite restaurants

A great website, LBI Eats, has a list of amazing LBI restaurants. And there are a lot of really great ones to choose from. Enjoy!

