Have You Stayed At One Of New Jersey’s Most Iconic Hotels?

A well-known travel publication has revealed the most iconic hotels in New Jersey, which are legendary.

If you love to travel, you'll want to check the most iconic hotels in New Jersey off your bucket list.

Which Legendary New Jersey Hotels Made The List?

The Garden State has incredible and historic hotels in every direction, so narrowing them down to a handful of the most iconic

A travel website took the challenge and put three hotels (two hotels and one motel) on their most iconic list.

Travel Pulse put the list together, and for many of us, their New Jersey choices are a fun trip down memory lane.

Three New Jersey Hotels Made The List

So, which hotels made the exclusive list? Let's say that South Jersey is well-represented. Two of the three locations are in the southern part of the Jersey Shore.

The experts chose the following amazing places to put on their exclusive list.

The Claridge Hotel, Atlantic City - No one will argue that The Claridge, nestled in the heart of Atlantic City belongs on New Jersey's most iconic list.

Caribbean Motel, Wildwood Crest - Thousands of longtime New Jersey residents have incredible childhood memories in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, and many families have stayed at the legendary Caribbean Motel.

The Westin Governor Morris, Morristown - If you're looking for something a bit away from the Jersey Shore, there is a lot of history at this amazing hotel.

More Famous New Jersey Motels