If you are in New Jersey, you are surrounded by amazing history, even if you don't realize it.

What Are Some Historic Sites In New Jersey?

I recently came across an article that named the most historic place in each state, and I was disappointed in myself because of how little I knew about the legendary spot.

There are so many historic sites in the Garden State, and if you're a history buff, there is plenty to know and learn about New Jersey.

It is surprising to me that Monmouth Battlefield State Park did not get the honor as the most historic landmark in New Jersey, but if you love history, there is plenty there for you.

Other great historic spots in New Jersey include Batsto Village, Craig House, and Thomas Edison National Historical Park.

The place named as New Jersey's top historic Landmark is none of these. According to the legendary Reader's Digest, that spot is the amazing Sandy Hook Lighthouse.

We wanted to share with you some things you might not know about Sandy Hook Lighthouse.

The land for this amazing lighthouse was purchased for 750 pounds in 1762. The first time the light of this historic landmark was lit was June 11, 1764, meaning the lighthouse was a functioning entity before America was America.

According to the National Park Service's Sandy Hook webpage, the lighthouse was a major target during the Revolutionary War, and it was under British control for most of the war.

If you want to learn more about this historic place, you should visit it soon. It's a great experience for all ages.

