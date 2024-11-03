New Jersey has made another list of the most hated states in America, and we're trying to figure out why.

Photo by Oyemike Princewill on Unsplash Photo by Oyemike Princewill on Unsplash loading...

If you live in New Jersey, at some point you're going to start taking these things personally if you haven't already.

New Jersey Is Among America's Most Hated States

It's almost assumed that when you see one of these lists, the Garden State is going to be on it, just like the one we found at Housely.

Get our free mobile app

This list doesn't have actual rankings, but the Garden State comes up in the third spot, and we can all figure out what that means.

Photo by Rendy Novantino on Unsplash Photo by Rendy Novantino on Unsplash loading...

The reasons cited for the unwanted spot on this list are the same old ones we always hear. We're loud, things are expensive blah blah blah.

Why Is New Jersey Among The Most Hated States?

We also have pollution, and according to the article, our weather isn't that good. We wonder if the decision-makers have ever even been to New Jersey.

Read More: New Jersey Boardwalk Has Been Named America's Best

Sure, those things are true, but what about all the other amazing things about the Garden State?

Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash loading...

Have you seen the beaches, the boardwalks, and the parks? Have you spent time with our amazing people?

If you claim New Jersey is among the most hated states, you are paying more attention to lazy comedians and old joke-telling late-night hosts when you should be spending time with the great people of New Jersey.

Most Mispronounced Words In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo