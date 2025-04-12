The New Jersey Roads That Are Considered The Most Hated In America

Driving in New Jersey isn't easy.

The traffic, congestion, and the constant feeling that everyone is in a hurry (including yourself) can make any commute extremely stressful.

A recent study by Gunther Volvo Cars surveyed 3,000 drivers, asking them what roads they despised most across America.

3 New Jersey roads made the list of the most hated highways.

Any guesses?!

Even if it didn't make this list, we all have that one road we loathe the most.

The one that gives you a constant headache to drive on.

For me, it's Route 70!

Why does a heavily traveled road that cuts across the state only have one lane in each direction through the Pine Barrens, where there's plenty of room to make it at least 2 lanes each way?!

You get behind a slow car, and you're stuck for what seems like forever!

Route 70 did NOT make the list, but here are the 3 New Jersey roads that did.

Is your daily commute on the list of driving nightmares?

100 Most Hated Highways in America

Coming in at #10 is the Garden State Parkway.

Especially during summer weekends.

The #25 on the list is I-80, particularly near the New York border, and #43 is the New Jersey Turnpike.

Those who responded point out how crowded it is near Newark and in the northern section of the state.

So what's considered the worst road in America?

It's US-101 in California.

You can read the full list of roads here.

