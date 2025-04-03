New Jersey Left Off List Of Most Fun Cities In America – We Disagree

If you believe a recent report, New Jersey doesn't have one town entertaining enough to make the Top 50 most fun cities in America, but we disagree.

There is a recent report by a well-respected website that names the Top 50 most fun cities in America, and there isn't one New Jersey town on the list.

New Jersey Has No Fun Towns?

We are wondering how that could be. We mean no disrespect to the great cities that made the list, but we want to show some love for some amazing New Jersey places that a re a ton of fun.

In tribute to New Jersey, we thought it would be a good idea to name our Top 5 most fun towns in the Garden State.

Before we do, we'll let you know that Stacker's list has Las Vegas as America's most fun town, and we admit that's tough to argue.

We Have A List Of Fun New Jersey Towns

These are some of the first 5 towns, in no apparent order, we thought of when we thought about fun places. See if you agree with us.

Asbury Park - This historic town has one of the best combinations of great restaurants, awesome beaches and the gorgeous boardwalk. It's hard not to have fune in Asbury Park.

Point Pleasant Beach - The boardwalk, the rides for the kids, and the beach add up to summer memories and a ton of fun.

Smithville - It's such a quaint town, and it's a great family day of shopping, browsing, and eating great food.

Atlantic City - The bright light, the great shows, and all that history, plus you never know when you'll win a few bucks.

Cape May - One of the most famous towns in New Jersey, and a town that is synonymous with fun for generations.

These towns are just a handful of examples of the fun waiting for you in New Jersey.

