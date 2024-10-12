Holy Garden State! New Jersey’s Most Famous City Is Not Even Real

The most famous city in New Jersey may be fictitious, and most Garden State residents may have never even known it was in our state.

For nearly a century, comic book and movie lovers have cheered on their favorite hero Batman. But now we may have uncovered that the Batcave was in New Jersey this whole time.

Is Batman's Hometown Really In New Jersey?

If this rumor is true, then Gotham City may outshine Atlantic City as the most popular New Jersey city in the world.

DC Comics Exhibition: Dawn Of Super Heroes Launches At The o2 Getty Images loading...

Just over a decade ago, Buzzfeed broke the news that Batman's home is New Jersey, not New York like you've seen in many movies.

This discovery is based on a map of the DC Universe published in 1990 that places Gotham City on the north side of the Delaware River.

Does Batman Have EZ-Pass?

Does this mean the Batmobile has an EZ-Pass? Does Jon Bon Jovi have a tattoo of the wrong superhero? This news could change everything we know about the Garden State.

Road Safety With Batman Getty Images loading...

Is Batman going to allow Bruce Springsteen to maintain his position as The Boss? How much are property taxes on a cave like that? The questions just keep coming.

Even Entertainment Weekly jumped on the story a little over a decade ago. And why not, it's big news.

Just a few years ago, nj.com published proof that Gotham City is in New Jersey. I'm a believer.

Somewhere in the Garden State, a shadowy figure in a cape is opening a bill saying, "Holy Taxes"!

