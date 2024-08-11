Is This The Most Expensive Home In New Jersey?

If you live in New Jersey then you know the most expensive price tag for a home here has to be among the highest in the nation.

Anywhere else in America, the reaction to the cost of a home might be mixed, but here in the Garden State we only have one reaction. And that is to drop our jaw in disbelief.

New Jersey's Most Expensive Price Tag For A Home

So when the folks at Family Handyman put a list together of the homes with the highest asking price in each state in the nation, we knew the number for New Jersey would be staggering, and we weren’t wrong.

The highest price they found was for an amazing home in Alpine, New Jersey, and the asking price? It was a mere $39.9 million.

You may wonder what you would get in a house with that kind of price tag on it. Let’s put it this way. Your friends have to like a nice glass of wine and they should be prepared to use the facilities often.

This New Jersey Home Has Amazing Amenities

This home comes with a 4000-bottle capacity wine cellar and 19 bathrooms, and that’s just the beginning.

After a glass of Cabernet and a trip to the restroom, your guests can grab a quick nap in one of the 12 bedrooms in the home.

If your visitors are wide awake, they can take a dip in the 65-foot saltwater pool or play a pick-up game at the full basketball court or a round of tennis on the tennis court.

The home was on the market for a while, but just a couple of years ago sold for $27.5 million, according to North Jersey.com.

We could not determine if any bottles of wine were included in the deal.

