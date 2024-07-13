Everything You Need To Know About New Jersey Mosquitoes

A lot of things bug us about New Jersey, but nothing is more annoying than a New Jersey mosquito bite.

We did a little research, and you're about to learn everything you ever wanted to know about New Jersey mosquitoes, and maybe even a little more.

New Jersey Has So Many Mosquito Species

The first bit of information we learned from Cumberland County NJ is that the Garden State is home to more than 3500 species of mosquitoes. Of course there are.

Here's a fact about New Jersey mosquitoes that will make you want to stay inside this summer. A mosquito can drink up to three times its weight in blood.

This one is a good news/bad news kind of fact. The good news? The lifespan of a mosquito is only about three months. The bad news is they lay up to 300 eggs at a time.

Mosquitoes Have Been Around Since The Dinosaurs

Mosquitoes are far from new to New Jersey. They've been around since the Jurassic period, meaning they were pretty good at biting dinosaurs too.

Here's another fact you need to know about New Jersey mosquitoes. You've never been bitten by a male one. Female mosquitoes do all the biting.

Did you ever wonder how mosquitoes choose you as their latest victim? It all starts with your breath.

How Do Mosquitoes Choose You?

Mosquitoes sense carbon dioxide. After that, it's up to your skin. the odors on your skin from sweat, lotions, and perfume, among other things, are the ultimate tools mosquitoes use to choose where their next meal comes from.

Sure, mosquitoes are annoying, but so are half of our neighbors and co-workers, and we've figured out how to deal with them.

