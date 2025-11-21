The news this time isn't about a list New Jersey made, it's actually about a list we didn't make.

The List New Jersey Didn't Make

Oftentimes, a list comes out ranking the states best or worst at certain things, but this list is different.

It's a list that, based on the headline, would often be bad news for New Jersey and its residents, but not his one.

That's because New Jersey didn't make the list of the most unfriendly U.S towns. Let me repeat that. We didn't make the list.

The Unfriendly US Towns Tourists Avoid

We all know New Jersey's reputation for our attitude, and it would normally put us solidly on a list like this.

But this time, there is a little justice for the good folks of the Garden State. The FODMAP Every Day list does not include any New Jersey towns.

It's a shame that, at a glance, most New Jersey residents would have bet we'd be on the list. We don't deserve the reputation we have.

Which Towns Made The List Of Unfriendliest?

The list wasn't as nice for other towns like Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Tombstone, Arizona, and Roswell, New Mexico, which all made the list.

These are just some of the towns tourists say they avoid because of unfriendliness. There's also Bar Harbor, Maine, Marfa, Texas, and Centralia, Pennsylvania on this list.

As a lover of New Jersey, I feel bad for the folks in those towns, but, as they say, better them than us.

