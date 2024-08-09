New Jersey Is America’s Top State For Millionaires

We always knew there was money in New Jersey, but did you know that the Garden State is a virtual millionaire's playground?

While most of us struggle to pay all the bills, New Jersey has more millionaire households per capita in New Jersey than in any other state.

New Jersey Is Home to The Most Millionaire Households

The information was recently published by Statista and is based on data from 2020, and it places New Jersey squarely on the top of the list.

Getting into the specifics, in New Jersey, 9.76% of our households are millionaire households. That barely edges Delaware for the top spot. We only topped Delaware by .04%.

It's amazing how New Jersey lands on both sides of the financial spectrum. While so many of us struggle with finances daily, we are most likely just a short drive away from the nearest Garden State millionaire household.

Millionaires Love The Northeast

New Jersey is not the only state in our region that is loaded with millionaire households. Our neighbors have their fair share as well.

While Pennsylvania did not make the top 12, both New York and Connecticut did.

New York ranks 12th on the list and the Constitution State landed at #3 on the list, just .32% behind the Garden State.

If you dug a little deeper into the list, you will find Pennsylvania at #19 on the list, placing our neighbor in the top half of the nation when it comes to millionaire households.

