Mexican food is best when it is authentic.

Get ready to learn where to dine when you're in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal.

Let’s face it: not all Mexican restaurants are created equal, so we wanted to ensure you visit only the best.

These Mexican restaurants were named the best in their state by Lovefood.

In Philadelphia, the Mexican restaurant named far and away number one is Blue Corn Mexican Restaurant and Bar.

You can’t have a top-rated Mexican restaurant without a bar.

Depending on your mood, a margarita could be your main course.

Pair your meal with one of their hand-crafted cocktails.

They also have Instagram-worthy main courses like their “Huarache Azteca,” which consists of a cactus with mushrooms, lots of gooey cheese, and pico de gallo.

If you are in “the city," the best Mexican there can be found at Cosme.

This is an upscale and trendy spot in the Flatiron District known for its Pujol, but it is also current in its menu options, like bone marrow salsa, seafood-stuffed avocado, and halibut tucked into a corn husk and then smoked.

If you want traditional quesadas, chips, and salsa, don't worry—they have that, too.

Jersey has more Italian restaurants per square mile than anyone, but Mexican restaurants are a close second.

There are so many to choose from; who gets the crown as the best Mexican restaurant in our state?

That title goes to Orale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City, Morristown, and Hoboken.

It has a street-inspired vibe with exposed brick walls and local artist murals.

The most important part is the food.

They serve avocado toast with seitan and bone marrow tacos, and you can wash it with a blood orange margarita.

There's a yummy plancha dish that you can get with chicken, ribeye, or shrimp!

